Modded Charger Hellcat & Twin Turbo Vette Get Into Sub 10-Sec 1/4 Mile Brawl

While a straight line drag race between a modern-day Charger Hellcat and the old C5 Corvette would end badly for the latter, none of these cars are stock, which means that anything goes.
What we don't have, unfortunately, are performance figures. The twin turbo Corvette is surely packing a great deal of power, but how much, remains unknown. Same for the Charger Hellcat, which has been modified to presumably deliver more than its factory standard 707 horses.
Still, if we ignore what we don't know and focus just on what we can see, we end up with a fairly entertaining drag race, as both of these cars cross the 1/4 mile marker in less than 10 seconds.
The Charger Hellcat clearly gets off to a better start than the Corvette, but by the time they complete their run, the electronic board over one part of the strip reads 9.795 seconds, whereas the one on the other side reads 9.972 seconds.
We'll let you see for yourselves which car was quicker - though we can't help but mention how this fast-accelerating Charger looks like the perfect car to challenge the Tesla Model S P100D in a straight line. Spoiler alert: It would totally win.