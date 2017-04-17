Morgan Stupidly Pulls Out In Front Of Peugeot, Crash Ensues

What we have here is a Morgan hastily and imprudently pulling out of a junction; Peugeot 206 comes in hot, driver of the Peugeot hits brakes and horn at the same time, but to no avail.
While that Pug's momentum may have had a lot to do with this accident, it's possible that less honking and more steering could have made a difference in the end.
According to the description of the video, the speed limit on this particular patch of road is 50 mph (80 km/h) - though it's really hard to tell if that 206 was doing more than 50. Let's stick with innocent until proven guilty, shall we?
The person who caught the incident on camera states that the 'Morgan tried to accelerate to get in front of the Peugeot. However the Peugeot was going down hill, and the Morgan was trying to speed up a hill, so the momentum was on neither of their sides."
While we really wish the driver of the French hatchback hadn't planted one of his hands on the horn under heavy braking, the person behind the wheel of the Morgan is clearly the one who's at fault for this accident. He's also lucky that 206 didn't end up on top of him.