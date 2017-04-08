Murdered Out Bentley Mulsanne: Is It Sick Or Does It Make You Sick?

To many, Bentleys represent the very pinnacle of automotive luxury, refinement and sophistication.
Typically, they’re bathed in chrome, have distinctive paint finishes and ride on perfectly crafted wheels, perfectly defining the word opulence. The following Bentley Mulsanne couldn’t be further away from that definition.
This Mulsanne comes from Forgiato wheels and has been totally murdered out to the point where it loses all of its class and if you ask this author, loos hideous.
Perhaps the only place it would fit in would be a music video for a rapper as from every angle, the matte black wrap hides all of the Mulsanne’s graceful lines and makes the luxury sedan look as bland as a Korean luxury saloon you've never heard about on this side of the pond.
The wheels. Where to begin. Measuring 24-inches, they look ludicrously out of place on the car and have been made even worse with impossibly low profile tires. They’d look bad on a $500 Honda Civic and don’t work at all with the $300,000+ Mulsanne.
Is this one of the worst Bentleys you’ve ever seen, o do you actually completely disagree and like it?