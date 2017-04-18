Musk Says Tesla Will Offer A "Compelling" Way To Upgrade From A 60 To 75

A couple of days ago, Tesla officially stopped selling 60 and 60D variants of the Model S and Elon Musk says the firm is working on a “compelling” upgrade to lift these models to 75kWh in capacity.
Tesla’s most recent Model S 60 vehicles are actually fitted with 75kWh battery packs but are software limited to 60kWh. Recently, a discount was provided to Model S 60 and 60D owners so they could access the extra 15kWh via an over-the-air update for $2,000 but taking to Twitter, Musk suggested something else is on the cards.
When replying to a tweet from a Model S 60 owner that people were jumping onboard the $2,000 discount offer, Musk said something intriguing.
“Tesla will soon be offering a compelling means of upgrading a 60 to a 75,” he said.
Musk’s vague comment has had owners on Reddit scratching their heads as to what he means. After all, discounting the software upgrade to $2,000 has already proved compelling enough for many to make the upgrade.
Initially it seemed as though Musk was suggesting a physical battery upgrade for those early Model S 60 cars that actually had a 60kWh battery pack but the outspoken chief executive soon corrected his mistake for suggesting so.
Some believe that Musk could be suggesting that the software upgrade may be offered for free or alternatively, may be payable in instalments rather than as a lump sum. Others insist that his original tweet could have been sarcastic by announcing a “compelling means of upgrading” that is already available to customers.
Whatever the case may be, certain owners are patiently waiting to hear more.
@pkingdesign Tesla will soon be offering a compelling means of upgrading a 60 to a 75— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2017