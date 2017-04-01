Mysterious Opel Insignia GS Spied, Could It Be The OPC?

Well before Opel dropped the veils off the new generation Insignia last December, petrol heads were pondering about the future of a high performance OPC model.
While the automaker has remained silent, refusing to comment on rumors, a mysterious prototype scooped on the Nurburgring earlier this week, could be a tester for the Insignia OPC.
If you look past the Mazda-esque camo'd grille, you'll notice the larger air intakes in the front bumper and a discreet apron, while the car sits lower than usual and rides on bigger wheels.
Details surrounding the OPC model's engine are currently unknown, but the only thing certain is that it will be lighter and faster than the previous Insignia OPC that used a 2.8-liter turbocharged V6 lump that pushed out 320 horses and 435 Nm (321 lb-ft) of torque.
Expect the potent family car to be unveiled within the next year, possibly even as early as this fall at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.