Mysterious Porsche 911 GT3 Spied, Could Be A New Special Edition

A mysterious new Porsche 911 has been spied undergoing testing in Germany.
Apparently based on the 911 GT3, the prototype has a familiar design but lacks the GT3's massive rear wing. This suggests the car could be a special edition in the same vein as the 911 R.
While it's unlikely the model will be an updated version of the 911 R, as that was a special edition which was limited to 911 units, Porsche Exclusive Director of Special Vehicles Boris Apenbrink has previously teased plans to introduce a new special edition later this year.
There's no word on what will power the car, but the 911 GT3 has a naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine that develops 500 hp (507 PS) and 339 lb-ft (459 Nm) of torque. It enables the model to accelerate from 0-60 mph in as little as 3.2 seconds before hitting at top speed of up to 198 mph.
If the car is indeed a new special edition, expect to cost more than the 911 GT3 which starts at $143,600.
