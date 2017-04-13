New Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce Available To UK Buyers From £37,935

If you can't quite wrap your budget around the flagship Quadrifoglio model, you can still get yourself a pretty fast Alfa Romeo Giulia if you go for the Veloce.
UK buyers can now order the Giulia Veloce from £37,935 OTR, with standard equipment including front & rear parking sensors, headlamp washers, upgraded braking system with large diameter front & rear brake discs, dual-zone climate control, Alfa DNA driving mode selector and an 8.8" Alfa Connect infotainment system.
In terms of safety, all Giulia models boast Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian recognition, Lane Departure Warning, Integrated Braking System and cruise control.
The Giulia Veloce sets itself apart from the rest of the range by featuring 18" 10-spoke Turbine alloy wheels, black brake calipers and an exclusive Misano Blue paint, to go with the sports bumpers, black gloss window surrounds and rear sports diffuser with dual exhausts.
As for performance, UK buyers can only get the Giulia Veloce with a turbocharged 2.0-liter petrol unit, good for 280 PS (276 HP) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque.
Add the eight-speed automatic gearbox and Q4 AWD system to the mix, and the Giulia Veloce will rocket to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 5.2 seconds.