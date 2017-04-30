New Aston Martin DB11 Wants To Be More Than Just Another Bond Car

The new Aston Martin DB11 is a much needed breath of fresh air coming from the British sports car maker, marking a new era for Aston Martins in general.
Everything, from the chassis to the design and from the engine to the electronics is all new as Aston Martin wanted the DB11 to truly become a symbol of the company’s ambitious plans.
Power comes from an in-house developed twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12 engine that makes 600hp (608PS) and 516lb ft (700Nm) of torque and is paired to an eight-speed automatic ZF gearbox.
The most powerful DB model is able of a 0-60mph in 3.9 seconds and of a 200mph top speed. The design cleverly incorporates some brilliant aero management features, eliminating the need for a traditional rear wing and without affecting the seductive shape of the DB11.
And finally the cabin offers one of the best tech features in the industry, thanks to Aston Martin’s technical partnership with Daimler. Gone are the days where your precious Aston had a very old Volvo sat-nav system, as the DB11 is using the infotainment system from Mercedes.
But the main feature of any Aston Martin should be the driving experience, but to find out what it’s like on the road, head to Motor Trend’s latest Ignition episode linked below.