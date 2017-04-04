New Audi A8 To Get Lightweight Platform And Body

Audi will introduce a host of new lightweight technologies to its fleet when the next-generation Audi A8 arrives later this year.
Underpinning the new A8 will be a revised Audi Space Frame (ASF) architecture fused with VW’s MLB EVO platform that incorporates aluminum, steel, magnesium and carbon fiber.
The lighter architecture will offset the small weight increase of the 2018 A8’s bodyshell due to the addition of more capable crash structures to meet stringent regulations and protective measures for the forthcoming hybrid powertrains.
Autocar asserts that the body of the new A8 will be 51 kg heavier than the current car. However, this shouldn’t adversely affect the dynamics of the car as the platform will by 24 per cent stiffer.
According to a company spokesman, “We have taken into account the possibility of a PHEV version of the A8 as well.” The spokesman also confirmed that the new car “won’t be significantly larger” than the current car.
Beyond its new structure and body, the fourth-generation A8 is expected to receive a range of petrol and diesel engines with the range-topper taking the shape of a 6.3-liter petrol W12 with 565 hp.
The new model will debut on July 11 at the Audi Summit in Barcelona, Spain.