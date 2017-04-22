New Audi Q2 Is A Good, Stylish Little SUV, Says This Review

Created for consumers who would like to downsize from the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, as well as a posh rival to the likes of the MINI Countryman, the Q2 has a funky design, and Audi's typically good quality.
Pay just a little over £20,000 ($25,640), in the UK, and you could have your very own example that looks modern, both inside and out, is good to drive, and comfortable, especially with the adaptive dampers that soften the ride.
Of course, one could stiffen it up a bit by ordering a sports suspension, and improve the cornering grip with all-wheel drive, which comes together with a 2.0-liter petrol or diesel engine, but the fact is that you're just as good with the 1.4-liter unit.
On paper, this version of the Q2 should return 51 UK mpg (42.46 US mpg / 5.5 l/100 km), but in the real world, you're looking more at 38.5 UK mpg (32.05 US mpg / 7.3 l/100 km).
In the cabin, it can carry up to 5 people, with just enough rear legroom and headroom, but the center rear seat could be a pain sometimes, especially during long journeys.
It also comes packed, depending on the specified model, with the brand's Virtual Cockpit, which replaces the traditional dials with a generous digital display, and also gets wireless smartphone charging.
But it's not all perfect with the Audi Q2, as there are some drawbacks that could make you shortlist it, rather than go right ahead and buy it. These include the wind noise that gets into the cabin and the transmission, which is not that bad to have during the daily commute, but can be a pain when trying to do low-speed maneuvers.
