New Baojun 310 Wagon Joins GM's Chinese Family

Developed by the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture, the all-new Baojun 310 Wagon has made its public debut at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.
As the brand's first offering of its kind in this segment, it joins its hatch sibling which debuted last year, and looks pretty much just like it, bar the extended rear end.
It is 4,620 mm (181.9 in) long, 1,710 mm (67.32 in) wide, and 1,535 mm (60.43 in) tall, and can carry up to five people, and their luggage in the flat 740-liter cargo area, which doubles in size with the rear seats folded.
Inside, it gets a dark beige tone for "a high-quality feel", as the automaker explains, and has an 8-inch LCD screen for the entertainment system and GPS navigation, which is joined by the additional amenities found on upper models, such as keyless entry and push-button start, rearview camera, and the six-way power adjustable driver's seat.
Baojun also offers a suite of advanced safety and comfort features, with the list counting cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, and ESC.
Unlike the Baojun 310 hatch, which uses a 1.2-liter engine with 82PS (81hp) and 116Nm (86lb-ft) of torque, the wagon gets a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated unit, whose output remains undisclosed.