New BMW 5-Series LWB Stretches Out In China With An Extra 5.2 Inches

The Shanghai Auto Show continues with BMW that has taken the wraps off the new 5-Series Long Wheelbase.
Designed to appeal to "status-conscious customers in China," the redesigned model was developed alongside the 5-Series Sedan and has a wheelbase that has been stretched by 5.2 inches (133 millimeters).
Styling changes are relatively minor but the 5-Series Long Wheelbase comes equipped with LED headlights, "Air Breathers" behind the front wheel arches, and an additional horizontal line above the taillights that accentuates the vehicle’s length. As with the standard model, the 5-Series LWB can be ordered in standard, Luxury Line, and M Sport trim.
Bigger changes occur in the cabin as the additional length allows for "lavish levels of spaciousness in the rear passenger compartment." The car has also been equipped with improved sound deadening material, a pollution fighting climate control system, and a new seating position that is "even more comfortable" than its predecessor.
A variety of different options will be available including a Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof, active ventilated seats, and individual rear seats with an electrically adjustable backrest. Customers can also order an Ambient Air package and a Touch Command tablet which can be used to control a variety of functions including the seat position as well as the infotainment system.
The 5-Series LWB will be built at the BMW-Brilliance plant in Shenyang which is located in northeast China.