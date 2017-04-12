New BMW 5-Series Scores Top Marks With Euro NCAP

Redesigned from the ground up and launched late last year, the new generation BMW 5-Series scored a 5-star rating in Euro NCAP's latest crash test session.
Praised for its new platform, body and updated safety features, the executive sedan nabbed 91 percent in Adult Occupant, 85 percent in Child Occupant and 59 percent in Safety Assist.
It also shined in Pedestrian Safety with 81 percent, impressing Euro NCAP with its active bonnet and 'Person Warning' system that come at no extra cost.
"BMW has led the way with a new 5-Series that features lots of driver assistance systems, which Euro NCAP believes will transform safety in the years to come", commented the safety specialist's Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen.
Tested alongside the new 5-Series in the latest session was the 2017 Fiat Doblo, which has been around since 2017, and is also sold by Opel and Vauxhall as the Combo.
Facelifted for the 2015MY with a few cosmetic upgrades meant to extend its lifecycle, the vehicle only scored a 3-star safety rating, with 75 percent in Adult Occupant, 46 percent in Child Occupant, 57 percent in Pedestrian and 25 percent in Safety Assist.
"Fiat’s line-up now features several cars that have been on the market for a long time and their safety is well behind the class leaders. Opel have made a clear decision not to implement the changes that Fiat made to get to a three-star rating, but instead have focused their attention on a complete new Combo, that is being co-developed with Opel’s new owners, PSA, and which Euro NCAP expects to test early next year", van Ratingen added.