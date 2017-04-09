New BMW 520d Takes On Mercedes-Benz E220d From A Rolling Start

Just like their M and AMG-powered counterparts, the BMW 520d and Mercedes E220d also have plenty of scores to settle between them.
First of all, these two versions are the ones expected to sell like hotcakes in Europe, which makes this drag race all the more relevant. So whether it's trying to pull away in traffic, overtake on the motorway or simply being the first one off the line at a light, having a fast-accelerating premium saloon is something that drivers care about.
This drag race, brought to us by Carwow, sees two equally-matched cars go at it in Comfort mode from 40 mph (64 km/h), which is pretty much what you'd expect to witness in traffic from these two models.
As for how the numbers stack up, here's how similar these cars are in terms of performance: The 2017 BMW 520d's 2.0-liter diesel unit is good for 190 PS (187 HP) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, whereas the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E220d's engine is also a 2.0-liter four-pot diesel, has the same torque output as the Bimmer's, and just four extra horses at 194 PS (191 HP).
In a straight line, the E220d will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds, before maxing out at 240 km/h (149 mph). The 520d on the other hand needs 7.5 seconds to hit 100 km/h, and will go all the way up to 235 km/h (146 mph).
So which is quicker from a rolling start? You're a click away from finding out.