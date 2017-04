New BMW M550i Is Quick, But How Does It Sound?

VIDEO

We've known for a number of months that the all-new BMW M550i xDrive can leave the F10 M5 for dead in a straight line.In fact, it is capable of hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.0 seconds compared to the M5's 4.3 seconds.However, as the M550i isn't a full-blown M car, surely it must sound rather ordinary, right?Well, as the playlist of videos below show, it actually sounds pretty good. Sure, it isn't quite a match for the F10 M5's twin-turbo V8 bellow and nothing like the V10-powered M5 of yesteryear, it certainly sounds impressive enough for those fortunate businessmen that will inevitably snap up the M550i in droves.In terms of on paper figures, the M550i's 4.4-liter V8 biturbo punches out 456 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. The reason it is so much quicker than the 552 hp M5 is that it is offered exclusively with an all-wheel drive system.As impressive as the M550i is, it won't sit at the top of the 5-Series range for very long. A brand new M5 is just around the corner and with over 600 hp on tap and all-wheel drive, it is predicted to hit the magic 100 km/h mark in less than 3.5 seconds.