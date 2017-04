New BMW X2 Comes Out To Play Around The 'Ring

VIDEO

With all the hype surrounding the new M4 CS , you'd be forgiven to forget that BMW is working on yet another crossover, the small-ish X2.Set to join the likes of the larger X4 and X6 SACs (Sports Activity Coupe), although with a less coupe-ish roofline , the X2 continues its development on the Nurburgring.Previewed by the study that wears the same name , the production version of the BMW X2 will tone down the concept's aggressive and over-the top styling features like the gigantic vents and flashy trims.Since it's basically a sportier take on the latest X1, the X2 will use the same platform , and will get standard front-wheel drive, while upper specs will benefit from the brand's xDrive all-wheel drive system.Set to be revealed likely before the end of the year , thew X2 will use a broad range of three- and four-cylinder diesel and petrol engines, with a plug-in hybrid, and a top-of-the-line M Performance being rumored as well.