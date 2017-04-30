New BMW X2 Comes Out To Play Around The 'Ring

With all the hype surrounding the new M4 CS, you'd be forgiven to forget that BMW is working on yet another crossover, the small-ish X2.
Set to join the likes of the larger X4 and X6 SACs (Sports Activity Coupe), although with a less coupe-ish roofline, the X2 continues its development on the Nurburgring.
Previewed by the study that wears the same name, the production version of the BMW X2 will tone down the concept's aggressive and over-the top styling features like the gigantic vents and flashy trims.
Since it's basically a sportier take on the latest X1, the X2 will use the same platform, and will get standard front-wheel drive, while upper specs will benefit from the brand's xDrive all-wheel drive system.
Set to be revealed likely before the end of the year, thew X2 will use a broad range of three- and four-cylinder diesel and petrol engines, with a plug-in hybrid, and a top-of-the-line M Performance being rumored as well.