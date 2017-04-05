New Buick Regal Teased Ahead Of Shanghai Show Asia Debut

While Buick already unveiled the 2018 Regal ahead of its New York Auto Show premiere, its Asian twin is now getting ready to make waves at Auto Shanghai, in China.
Set to shine under the spotlight starting April 19, the midsize saloon is expected to be almost identical to the North American version.
This means bearing a strong resemblance to the Avista Concept (which debuted last year in Detroit), while being based on the new generation Opel/Vauxhall Insignia and Holden Commodore, with which it shares its many nuts and bolts.
Except for stating that the Regal gets wing-shaped dual LED daytime running lights and second-generation Matrix full-LED headlamps, and that its wheelbase has been extended by 92 mm (3.62 in) from the previous iteration, to 2,829 mm (111.37 in), the GM-owned brand has yet to release all details surrounding the Asia-specific model.
However, it could differentiate itself from the North American car by making use of other engines besides the 2.0-liter turbo unit that delivers 250 HP and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) of torque in the FWD model, and 296 lb-ft (401 Nm) of torque in the AWD variant.
Previous data revealed that, besides the aforementioned powertrain, it could also get a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder turbo, with 163 HP, as well as a hybrid that combines a 1.8-liter petrol unit with a small electric motor.