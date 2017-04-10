New Buick Regal Will Get V6-Powered Version

When the new Buick Regal was unveiled last week, one thing caught our attention, the lack of a V6 engine.
At the time of the car's announcement in both Sportback and TourX guises, Buick said it will hit the market with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This comes despite the fact that its Australian twin, the new Holden Commodore, will be offered with a 3.6-liter V6 delivering 308 hp and 272 lb-ft (369 Nm) of torque.
Well, as it turns out, Buick appears to be planning on offering the new Regal with this same V6, it just hasn't announced it yet.
On the firm's Canadian website, The Truth About Cars recently discovered that a new Regal GS is coming, equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 and a twin-clutch all-wheel drive system. Of course, Buick has since deleted any mention of the V6-driven Regal GS from its website, and a company spokesperson has failed to discuss the car.
Nevertheless, it seems likely that the new Regal GS could be unveiled later this year or in early 2018.