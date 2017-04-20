New Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Owner Arrested After Doing 158Mph

A Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat driver quickly went from 0 to 158mph (254km/h) directly to jail, after showing off the HEMI's capabilities to his friends.
Trooper Alaa Hamed spotted the 30-year old man, identified later as Christopher Garza, earlier this month, at 1:31 am, on Friday morning, on the Indiana Toll Road, Nixle reports, coming from behind him, at a high rate of speed.
The officer activated his radar and tracked the muscle car doing 158mph (254km/h) in a 70mph (113km/h) zone, while a second reading showed 151mph (243km/h). Hamed switched on the emergency lights and started pursuing the Hellcat, catching up with it a few miles later.
Confronting the reckless driver, the trooper found out that he had just purchased the muscle car, and was trying to show his two friends, who were passengers in the Challenger, what 707hp and 650lb-ft (881Nm) of torque could do, and on paper, this means 0-60mph (96km/h) in 3.6sec, and 204mph (328km/h).
Moreover, he also felt like the Indiana Toll Road was the safest place to test the performance of his Hellcat, but for his actions, he was taken into custody and charged with reckless driving, while his prized possession was towed away.