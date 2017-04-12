New Ford Focus ST Coming In 2018 With 1.5L Turbo Pushing 275HP?

When it breaks cover next year, the upcoming Ford Focus ST will reportedly adopt a new high-tech 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine.
Despite the downsizing, Autocar believes that the unit will push up to 275 horses, using twin-scroll turbocharging and direct injection, as well as cylinder deactivation technology to help improve its fuel economy.
Although the 2.0-liter petrol that currently powers the ongoing Focus ST will be dropped, it's uncertain whether the 2.0-liter diesel lump that accounts for approximately half of the car's sales throughout Europe will follow the same recipe, or if it will maintain its displacement while improving its carbon dioxide emissions.
As far as the rest of the 2018 Ford Focus family, it's expected to be presented by the end of this year, but the Blue Oval probably won't bring it to the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, as they should unveil it during a globally streamed event, just like they did with the Fiesta.
Underpinned by an updated version of the current platform, the fourth generation Focus will be as new as they come, and besides coming with a redesigned body, it will also use a 50 mm longer wheelbase, which translates into extra rear legroom and increased boot capacity.
The 2018 Ford Focus will still be offered in both hatch and estate body styles, both of which are thought to be powered mostly by existing engines, with the automaker emphasizing on the 2021 average fleet CO2 standard of 95 g/km. There are two new engines in the pipeline, though, the 1.2-liter and 1.5-liter EcoBoost.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops