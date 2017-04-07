New Infiniti QX80 Monograph Concept Previews Future Range Rover Rival

Infiniti released the first details of their new QX80 Monograph design study, set to make its debut at the upcoming New York Auto Show.
The new concept essentially previews Infiniti’s future flagship SUV, featuring an imposing sculptural shape based on the company’s latest design language.
"The QX80 Monograph represents a detailed study into our expertise of exterior design," said Roland Krueger, President of Infiniti Motor Company. "QX80 Monograph shows our concept of luxury and style on the road, and is an exploration into how we could enhance our future INFINITI offering in the luxury SUV segment."
The new QX80 Monograph has been penned at the brand’s design studio in Atsugi, Japan, featuring elements such as the double-arch grille and a reshaped D-pillar, both of which are probably going to end up in the regular production version as well.
Infiniti will release the full details of the new QX80 Monograph concept at the NY Auto Show on April 11, so stay tuned.