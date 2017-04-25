New Kia Picanto Priced From £9,450 In UK [171 Images]

While automotive journos are out testing the new Kia Picanto, the automaker has opened the order books for the third generation model, in Europe's largest right-hand drive market.
UK buyers can choose from nine different versions, based on five trim levels, two engines, and as many transmissions, with the entry-level '1' starting from £9,450 ($12,095).
The entry-level model features automatic headlights, hill-start assist, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, electric front windows, remote locking with folding key, tinted windows, AUX and USB ports, tilt-adjustable steering column, and 60:40 split folding rear seats.
Grade '2' comes from £10,750 ($13,759) and adds electric heated side mirrors, electric rear windows, Bluetooth with music streaming, 14-inch alloy wheels, chromed grille surround, high-gloss black center fascia trim, and body-colored door handles and mirror housings.
Those opting for grade '3' will get to enjoy the 15-inch alloy wheels, electric folding side mirrors with LED indicators, automatic air conditioning, 7-inch display, sat-nav, Bluetooth with voice recognition, DAB radio, reversing camera, cruise control with speed limiter, and autonomous emergency braking, among others, for at least £12,650 ($16,191).
There is also a new 'GT-Line' model, which benefits from larger 16-inch alloy wheels, different bumpers and side sills, dual exhaust, LED DRLs and taillights, rear privacy glass, black and red faux leather seats, and stainless steel pedals. This version can be had from £11,950 ($15,295).
Choosing the range-topping 'GT-Line S' means paying at least £13,950 ($17,855) for its 7-inch touchscreen that provides access to navigation, infotainment and connectivity systems, and includes the Kia Connected Services, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
A 1.0-liter engine, with 66hp, or a 1.25-liter unit, producing 83hp, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed auto gearbox, are the only choices for now, but the Kia Picanto will also be offered with a turbocharged 1.0-liter T-GDi, with 99hp, later this year.