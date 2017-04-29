New Lamborghini Aventador S Cruising The Streets Of Monaco

Only four months have passed since Lamborghini unveiled the Aventador S, and the first unit of the supercar has been already seen turning heads in Monaco.
Given that its license plate was barely visible through the windshield, and that the one on the rear read 'Aventador S', we could be looking at either a factory, or a dealer car, present in the Principality as part of a marketing campaign.
Coming to replace the Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 with more than just a few visual updates, the Raging Bull's latest version of their flagship model features improved downforce, new suspension geometry, recalibrated driving modes, updated electronic stability control, tweaked all-wheel drive, and four-wheel steering, the first of its kind to be applied to a production Lamborghini.
And since it represents a mid-life cycle update, the supercar also gets a small power boost, which brings output to 740PS (730hp) and 690Nm (509lb-ft) of torque. The extra oomph hasn’t changed the 0-100km/h (62mph) sprint time, which still takes 2.9 seconds, while top speed stands at 350km/h (217mph).
European customers looking at the Lamborghini Aventador S should expect to pay at least €281,555 ($306,633) before any taxes for their very own example, while US citizens will have to transfer upwards of $420,000.