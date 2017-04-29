New Mazda CX-3 GT Sport Announced For the U.K.

The Mazda CX-3 lineup is growing in the United Kingdom as the company has just announced plans to introduce a new CX-3 GT Sport.
Based on the CX-3 Sport Nav, the range-topping CX-3 GT Sport features a modestly revised exterior with bright trim and a black tailgate-mounted spoiler. The model also features a Ceramic Metallic or Meteor Grey Mica paint job with 18-inch alloy wheels.
Moving to the cabin, drivers will find Nappa leather upholstery and unique GT-Line floor mats. The car also comes equipped with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, and a color heads up display. Other niceties include a rearview camera, a 7-speaker Bose audio system, and a 7-inch infotainment system with GPS navigation.
Power is provided by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 120 PS (118 hp) and 204 Nm (150 lb-ft) of torque. It can be connected to either a six-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic transmission. Despite being position as a range-topping model, the CX-3 GT Sport will be available exclusively with front-wheel drive.
Production will be limited to 500 units and pricing starts at £22,895.