New McLaren 570S Spider Lowering Its Roof This Year

Following the introduction of the 570S, 540C, and 570GT, McLaren's Sports Series family is now getting ready to welcome its fourth member - the 570S Spider.
After speaking with the company's chief, Mike Flewitt, Autocar reports that the drop-top model will be launched this year, and just like the larger and defunct 650S Spider, it should use a folding hard-top.
Even though it will add a few kilograms on top of its fixed roof sibling, the new McLaren 570S Spider is believed to be able to match the coupe's naught to 100km/h (62mph) sprint of 3.2 seconds, and will probably come close to its 328km/h (204mph) top speed as well.
The 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8, which is the core of every modern McLaren, except for the 720S, where its displacement has increased by 200cc, will be able to push the same 570PS (562hp) and 600Nm (443lb-ft) of torque as in the 570S.
The Woking-based car company won't make a convertible version of the lesser 540C, Flewitt confirmed, while adding that there won't be a 540GT either.