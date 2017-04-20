New Megane RS To Have Over 300 HP And "Sensual" Design

Renault has confirmed that its all-new Megane RS hot hatch will be more powerful than ever, yet still have quite a refined design.
Unlike Honda, who have made the previous two-generations of Civic Type R overtly aggressive, Renault design boss Stephane Janin told Autocar that the new Megane from Renault Sport goes in another direction.
“Our brand is not about aggressivity. We try to have a powerful product but rather simple with sensual shapes. That's what we tried to make with the next RS, which is actually harder than going aggressive I think. To find the right balance is harder but I think we have done it,” he said.
While rivals such as the Ford Focus RS have switched to all-wheel drive, Renault will stick with a front-wheel drive formula for the new Megane RS, allowing it to chase after the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S for Nurburgring supremacy.
To ensure the new Megane RS is faster than any of its predecessors, the hot hatch will be outfitted with four-wheel steering and a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine delivering over 300 hp - will likely be very close to the 316 hp figure of the Civic Type R. This engine will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission, though unlike its competitors, Renault will also offer the vehicle with a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.