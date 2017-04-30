New Mercedes-AMG E63 S Sprints To 300 Km/h Like It's Nothing

The new Mercedes-AMG E63 S is absolutely ferocious. Need proof? Just watch the video below and prepare to be shocked.
Powering the new E63 S is the company’s insane twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 which in this guise, delivers 604 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque.
Coupled to this potent engine is a nine-speed Speedshift MCT that sends power to all four wheels, allowing the super sedan to accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and onto a 300 km/h (186 mph) top speed with the available AMG Driver’s package.
In the POV clip below, we get to see just how remarkably quickly the E63 S manages to reach its top speed without even breaking a sweat.
In fact, the driver managed to hit a GPS-measured 200 km/h (124mph) in just 11 seconds before reaching 300 km/h (186mph) about 35 seconds after setting off. At 300 km/h, eighth gear appears to still be 2,000 rpm away from redline, indicating that with the AMG speed limiter removed, 320 km/h (200 mph) would be achievable.