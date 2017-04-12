New Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Premieres In All Its Twin-Turbo V8 Glory

Mercedes-AMG took the wraps off the new GLC 63 during a special event on the eve of the New York Motor Show.
The hottest variant of the GLC family will be available in both normal and Coupe bodystyles while firepower will come from AMG’s default twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 powerplant.
This will make the new AMG GLC 63 the only model in its class with a V8 under the bonnet, and what a V8 that is: entry-level models offer 469hp (476PS) while the more powerful S versions pass the 500hp barrier with a total of 503hp (510PS).
“At their heart is our 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine – the first and only eight-cylider in the whole segment,” said Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “With it, the GLC 63 offers amazing performance under all conditions – aided by an array of other high-tech features, including our AMG 9-speed sports transmission and our new all-wheel drive system, which we introduced for the first time last year in the new E-Class.”
The company’s AMG Speedshift nine-speed automatic gearbox that debuted in the new E63 is responsible for transmitting the power to all four wheels, making the new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 a genuinely fast crossover for you to take the kids to school and perform any grocery duties.
0-62mph (0-100km/h) comes in 4 seconds flat for the lesser-powered version, while the S requires just 3.8 seconds for the same procedure. Top speed in both cases is limited to 155mph (250km/h).
The chassis was upgraded with a new AMG air suspension, with the front axle getting special steering knuckles, optimized elastokinematics and radial brake connections to help in reducing torque steer and enable the GLC to bite harder in the corners. The rear axle was transferred straight from the new E63 AMG. In addition, Mercedes-AMG has installed a mechanical limited-slip differential to GLC 63 models and an electronic limited-slip differential in the more powerful S versions.
The highlight of the exterior is definitely the fresh Panamericana grille, which Mercedes aims to put on all AMG 63 models in a bid to make them stand out even more from lesser models. The dynamic exterior look is completed by a pair of more aggressive bumpers, a rear diffuser and a set of larger 19-inch and 20-inch alloy wheels among others.