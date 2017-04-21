New Mercedes G-Class Will Share Only One Exterior Part From Current Model

Daimler’s chief design officer has revealed that the new-generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class will only share a single visible exterior/interior component with the outgoing model.
While discussing the new G-Class at the New York Auto Show, Gorden Wagener said that all visible parts of the new-age G-Class will be new except for a small plastic lip on the C-pillar.
When pressed about further details on the redesigned G-Class, Wagener confirmed to AutoNews that it will keep the boxy shape of the current model but said it will be “a bit more grown up,” citing modifications to improve the proportions while also refining “little edges and busy stuff.”
“You have to keep it boxy. You have to treat it very responsible, otherwise it wouldn't be a G. So it still has to be edgy,” he said.
One key change between the new G-Class and the old one is that the latest model will be significantly wider. What’s more, it will also be much lighter despite its larger footprint and according to our intel, could shed up to 400 kg (880 lbs) of weight.
As with the current car, the new model will be manufactured by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria and may debut at the Frankfurt Auto Show.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops