New 'Mirror' Edition Of Fiat 500 Priced From £12,515 In The UK

In order to mark the introduction of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems to the 500 range, Fiat debuted the special edition Mirror, which is now available to order.
UK buyers can purchase the 500 Mirror in a choice of five exterior colors, including this Electronica Blue you see here. Other features include the chrome finished door mirror covers, brushed aluminum "Mirror" B-pillar badge and the 14" wheels with chrome finished wheel covers.
Among its standard features, we count the speed limiter function, integrated controls on the leather steering wheel and the Uconnect 7" HD LIVE touchscreen with Bluetooth, USB/AUX ports and of course Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
With Apple CarPlay, iPhone users can access Apple Maps, Apple Music, messages, phone and more using either Siri or the Uconnect touchscreen. Android users can also manage compatible content and features directly from the integrated touchscreen, or via the system's vocal commands.
Buyers in the UK can purchase the new Fiat 500 Mirror as both a hatchback as well as a convertible, powered by a 1.2-liter 69 HP petrol engine.