New Nissan Rogue Sport Priced From $22,380, U.S. Start May 11

While the rest of the world has the Qashqai, Americans will soon get the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport to satisfy the demand for a smaller version of the standard Rogue in the Nissan lineup.
Nissan announced Monday the 2017 Rogue Sport will go on sale May 11 in U.S. showrooms, starting from $22,380 for a base S front-wheel drive model, including the $960 destination charge. The better-equipped SV model starts from $23,980 and the top SL grade goes from $27,030. All-wheel drive is available on all three models for an additional $1,350.
The least-expensive Nissan Rogue S goes for $24,760, so the Rogue Sport gets a sizable price cut over its larger sibling. But it’s also cut down in some other ways. Instead of the Rogue’s 2.5-liter four, the Sport comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 141 horsepower, mated to a CVT transmission. It’s slightly narrower, but is a full foot shorter in length and rides on a wheelbase that’s 2.3 inches shorter.
Still, Nissan says there’s room for 22.9 cubic feet of cargo with the rear seats up, and 61.1 with the seats down, making it a good rival for the Honda HR-V. And as on the bigger Rogue, the Rogue Sport will be available with comfort features such as navigation and an Around View monitor, as well as the adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and other safety features.
We'll soon find out just how much "sport" is in the Rogue Sport.