New Opel Flagship SUV Coming By 2020, Will Be Made In Germany

Started under the ownership of GM, Opel's SUV push is supported by the PSA Group, and will see the launch of two new vehicles.
Announced in a release published this week, is a large SUV, which will join the current Crossland X, Mokka X, and upcoming Grandland X.
Opel didn’t have much to say about their next flagship, except that it will be produced in Russelsheim by the end of the decade. According to AutoNews, it will probably have a lot in common with the new Peugeot 5008 that is underpinned by the French alliance's EMP2 modular platform, and is both longer and wider than its predecessor.
In production for around 5 years having received a facelift in 2016, the Opel Mokka X is getting ready to be replaced by a newer generation too. It will be put together in Eisenach, from 2019, as the automaker said, and is expected to be based on the same architecture as the Citroen C3 Aircross.
Renderings courtesy of RemcoM