New Opel Grandland X Poses Next To Mokka X And Crossland X

Opel's CEO, Karl Thomas Neumann, has released yet another teaser image of the Grandland X, on social media.
Portraying the SUV under a tight blue cover, it shows the shape of the grille, which is in the same vein as the brand's modern lineup, and seems to be flanked on each side by a pair of slim headlights.
The company's boss didn’t have much to say about the Grandland X this time either, except for the same 'Stay tuned' that accompanied the previous teaser, so we are still being left in the dark when it comes to a reveal date.
It should use the same nuts and bolts as the new Peugeot 3008, but it will differ from the French vehicle by adopting a different look for the exterior and the cabin.
The engine lineup is believed to see the adoption of the 1.6-liter petrol and 1.6-liter and 2.0-liter diesel units that power the 3008, but unlike the latter, the Grandland X could add an optional all-wheel drive system.
H/T to BQX!
Cloaked for now, unveiled soon! Stay tuned for the brand-new #Grandland X, the latest member of our #Opel X-family. \KTN pic.twitter.com/Mp1xb3JhSP— Karl-Thomas Neumann (@KT_Neumann) 18 aprilie 2017