New Porsche 991.2 GT3 Is A 9,000rpm Screamer Destined For Glory

The facelifted version of the 991 GT3 is here, and if you think that all Porsche did was to put back a manual gearbox option, you’re so wrong.
The track-focused derivative of the 911 has been evolved on pretty much every key area, with the highlight being that new engine: 4.0 liters of the best naturally aspirated flat-six goodness, 500 hp, 338 lb-ft of torque and a redline set at 9,000rpm.
While the capacity is the same, Porsche says that the engine in the new GT3 is not the one found in the 911R and GT3 RS; it’s effectively the 4.0-litre unit from the 911 Cup car.
And yes, we all waited for the first reviews to feature a manual car but the first examples of the new GT3 are all PDK-equipped, with the manual ones to follow later this summer. Tough luck, I guess.
0-60mph comes in 3.2 seconds for the PDK model, with the top speed set at 197mph (317km/h). The manual version is 17kg lighter, with the 0-60 sprint taking an extra tenth of a second but gaining an extra mile in terminal velocity, hitting 198mph (318km/h).
Is it any good? Of course it is. The earth will be struck by a meteorite before Porsche dares to put out a bad GT3. How good is it though? Autocar and Pistonheads answer our question in the videos linked below.