New Range Rover Velar Brings Its Tech Fest To New York

Five weeks after celebrating its world debut in Geneva, the Range Rover Velar has been presented to the public at the New York Auto Show and has a lot of hype to live up to.
Underpinning the Velar is the same aluminum architecture as the Jaguar F-Pace and it sits between the BMW X4 and X6 in terms of size. Even though it is cheaper than range-topping Range Rover variants, it comes outfitted with a host of impressive technologies, most of which can be found in the cabin.
Inside, the Velar makes use of two 10-inch touch screens with one acting as the infotainment system and the other directly beneath it that controls a plethora of vehicle functions and settings. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is also available and compared to every other Range Rover on the market, the Velar is easily the most modern, both inside and out.
When sales of the Velar kick off in North America this summer, three engines will be on offer. The first, a 2.0-liter diesel with 180 hp, will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. A petrol-powered 247 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four and 380 hp supercharged V6 will also be offered and sold exclusively with the same automatic transmission.