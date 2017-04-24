New Range Rover Velar SVR Spied, Could Have A Supercharged V8

Land Rover recently unveiled the Range Rover Velar at the Geneva Motor Show and it appears the company is fast at work on a Velar SVR.
Recently caught undergoing testing near the Nürburgring, the Velar SVR is heavily camouflaged but features a new front bumper with larger air intakes. Additional changes are hard to spot but the production model is expected to have a high-performance braking system and a four-tailpipe sports exhaust system.
Spy photographers couldn't get close enough to snap interior photos but the cabin will likely receive a number of modest styling tweaks. If past SVR variants are any indication, the Velar SVR could be equipped with leather sport seats, carbon fiber trim, and plenty of SVR badging.
Like the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, the Range Rover Velar SVR is expected to use the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine from the F-Type SVR. It produces 567 hp (575 PS) and 516 lb-ft (700Nm) of torque, which is more than enough to best rivals such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and the Porsche Macan Turbo.
Range Rover is keeping details under wraps, but the Velar SVR could arrive within the next year or so.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops