New Skoda Yeti Tipped To Come This Year As The Karoq

The successor of the Skoda Yeti will not only get a new platform, design and technologies, but also a new name - Karoq.
While nothing is official at this point, German newspaper Bild reports that the new Skoda Karoq will be almost identical to the Seat Ateca, but will get Kodiaq-inspired styling, on a smaller scale.
Leaving the weird name aside, which sounds almost the same as the Volkswagen T-Roc when pronounced, this is actually on par as a previous report that referred to the next generation Yeti as the Model Q (codename), stating that it will become larger, have many things in common with its Spanish cousin, and use the MQB architecture.
Initially believed to debut sometime next year, it seems that the new Skoda Yeti/Karoq could actually be introduced this summer, and will be followed by two more SUVs: a budget one, based on the same underpinnings as the current Yeti and probably aimed at emerging markets, and the anticipated Kodiaq Coupe.