Subaru Ascent Concept Lands In NY To Preview 3-Row Production SUV

Subaru has confirmed that their upcoming 3-row SUV will be called the Ascent, and that it will feature an all-new turbocharged direct injection boxer engine, just like this concept.
Derived directly from the Viziv-7 concept which premiered at the 2016 LA Auto Show, the Ascent holds on to the Viziv-7's "Dynamic x Solid" design theme, boasting powerful fender flares and a large bluff grille to give it that imposing SUV look.
As for the interior, this concept has a flowing dashboard design and a 7-passenger configuration with center captain's chairs. Every surface, aside from the multi-function steering wheel, seems to have touch-sensitive controls - including the door panels, which is a pretty unique feature.
We also can't help but notice the floating design of the dual-panel infotainment system, with one gigantic display for the main screen as well as the climate controls. Then there's another, smaller display on top, plus a digital instrument panel. It's unlikely this type of futuristic dashboard will make it into a MY2018 car, but Subaru would be wise to keep it on ice for future models.
The production Ascent will be riding on a modified version of Subaru's Global Platform which the automaker debuted last year, and will be built at Subaru of Indiana, in Lafayette, Indiana.
Also important to note is that the Ascent Concept is slightly smaller than the Viziv-7, measuring 198.8 inches (5,049 mm) in length, 78.3 inches (1,989 mm) in width and 72.4 inches (1,839 mm) in height. It's wheelbase measures 117 inches (2,972 mm) and the tire size is 275/50 R21.
Subaru will sell the production-ready Ascent exclusively in North America starting in 2018. Until then, you can visit the 2017 New York Auto Show in order to see the Ascent Concept in person.