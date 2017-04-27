New Suzuki Swift Comes With A £2,000 Premium Over Its Predecessor In UK

After it debuted in full at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, some 3 months following its official presentation, the new generation Suzuki Swift is now arranging its UK market launch, from June 1.
It comes with a £10,999 ($14,114) starting price, which makes it £2,000 ($2,566) more expensive than its predecessor, but comes with more standard features in return.
Powered by the 90PS (89hp) and 120Nm (88lb-ft) of torque 1.2-liter Dualjet engine, the entry-level SZ3 comes loaded with LED DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, and digital radio with Bluetooth.
Customers looking to upgrade have to pay at least £12,999 ($16,680) for the SZ-T, which comes with a 1.0-liter engine rated at 111PS (109hp) and 170Nm (125lb-ft) of torque, and adds 16-inch alloys, fog lamps, 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink.
The top-of-the-line SZ5 model can be had from £14,499 ($18,605), and uses a mild hybrid system, with an Integrated Starter Generation that acts as a starter motor and a generator. The equipment list includes a 4.2-inch LCD display fitted between the analogue dials, forward detection system, lane departure warning, high beam assist, and adaptive cruise control, among others.
Suzuki also offers this version of the car with an optional four-wheel drive system, but this only works together with the 1.2-liter engine.