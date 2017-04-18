New Toyota Fun Concept Hints At China's Camry

Those making their way to the Shanghai Auto Show this year might get hit with a strong case of déjà vu once they lay eyes on Toyota's Fun sedan concept.
Judging by its dimensions, shoulder line and A & C-pillar design, this concept seems to be previewing a car that we already know pretty well, namely the 2018 Toyota Camry, which already made its debut back in January at the Detroit Auto Show.
Photos from Chinese websites such as AutoHome, Auto163 & AutoSohu reveal a strong resemblance to the production Camry from most angles, although the rear is considerably more modern on the Fun Concept.
The front, while a lot more aggressive than what we see on the Camry, features a similar design around the badge (the typical Toyota nose), with a more futuristic spoiler that looks anything but production-ready.
A production-ready variant would undoubtedly ride on Toyota's New Global Architecture platform (TNGA), boasting superior structural rigidity for better driving dynamics and improved safety.