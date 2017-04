New Toyota Fun Concept Hints At China's Camry

PHOTO GALLERY

Those making their way to the Shanghai Auto Show this year might get hit with a strong case of déjà vu once they lay eyes on Toyota's Fun sedan concept.Judging by its dimensions, shoulder line and A & C-pillar design, this concept seems to be previewing a car that we already know pretty well, namely the 2018 Toyota Camry , which already made its debut back in January at the Detroit Auto Show.Photos from Chinese websites such asreveal a strong resemblance to the production Camry from most angles, although the rear is considerably more modern on the Fun Concept.The front, while a lot more aggressive than what we see on the Camry, features a similar design around the badge (the typical Toyota nose), with a more futuristic spoiler that looks anything but production-ready.A production-ready variant would undoubtedly ride on Toyota's New Global Architecture platform (TNGA), boasting superior structural rigidity for better driving dynamics and improved safety.