New VLF F1 Roadster Shows Up On Social Media Ahead Of Shanghai Debut

Images of the new VLF F1 Roadster were published on Twitter ahead of the model’s debut at the Shanghai Motor Show.
Henrik Fisker’s latest creation is basically the open-top version of the F1 Force, which means it’s still based on a Dodge Viper chassis and powertrain.
Just like the F1 Force, power will come by an 8.4-litre V10 with 745hp, allowing the F1 Roadster to complete the 0-60mph (96 km/h) procedure in under three seconds, while topping out at 210mph (337km/h).
Just like its fixed-roof sibling, the F1 Roadster’s exotic bodywork is made out of carbon fiber. As for further performance specs, customers will be able to choose between a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.
There isn’t much official information out there yet, so we’ll probably have to wait for VLF Automotive to shed some light on more details, including their production plans. These will probably surface around the same time as the model’s official Shanghai debut, so stay tuned.
