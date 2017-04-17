New Volvo V90 Cross Country Is Expensive Yet Delightful

If you're looking for a jacked up premium family wagon these days, you have a handful of options these days in the USA. These range from the Audi A4 Allroad and the upcoming Buick Regal TourX, to the larger Volvo V90 Cross Country and Mercedes-Benz's E-Class All-Terrain
However, according to Kelley Blue Book's Micah Muzio, the V90 Cross Country's biggest rival might just be its larger sibling, the XC90, which costs only slightly more with comparable spec.
Looking at the numbers, US buyers would have to spend upwards of $55,300 for a V90 Cross Country (only available with a T6 AWD powertrain), whereas the equivalent XC90 would cost $57,350, sporting the same engine and a well-equipped Inscription interior trim.
If you go for the base XC90, while also retaining the T6 AWD powertrain, you'd end up spending roughly $3,000 less than you would on the V90 Cross Country.
Muzio also points out that the V90 CC is by no means a bad purchase, since it's practical, spacious, well-built, surprisingly capable off-road and not bad at all on the road either.
So as long as you're a fan of rugged wagons and wouldn't dream of buying a non-premium product, the V90 Cross Country should definitely make your shortlist.