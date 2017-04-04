New Volvo XC60 Heading To NY Show For Its North American Premiere

Although it was officially revealed in Geneva last month, Volvo has to bring the new XC60 to this side of the pond as well for the US audience.
The brand's USA President and CEO, Lex Kerssemakers will be responsible for pulling the covers off the new XC60 on April 12, at 2:15 pm, showing its elegant bodywork that uses the company's latest design language.
The US-spec 2018 Volvo XC60 will benefit from the same technology and connectivity gizmos as its European sibling, but it will come with a fraction of the engines available overseas.
These include the two T5 and T6 petrol engines, producing 250 horses and 316 HP respectively, joined by the T8 plug-in hybrid that delivers 400 HP and allows the vehicle to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.3 seconds.
Joining it under the spotlight will be the S90 flagship, which will enter the 2018 MY with a range of subtle updates. Volvo hasn't shared any information on what to expect from the executive sedan that debuted last year.
A few classic Volvos, including the 123 Amazon Wagon, Duett and P1800 will also be on display, along with time-period photography, as part of the automobile company's 90 years celebration since their first vehicle, the OV4, rolled of the assembly line in 1927.