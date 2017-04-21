New VW Polo GTI To Get Old Golf GTI Engine

As the Volkswagen Golf GTI gets bigger and more powerful, Volkswagen has revealed that its baby brother, the next-generation Polo GTI, will feature the a rather familiar engine.
According to Auto Express, the next Polo GTI will feature the same 197 hp 2.0-liter TSI as the fifth-generation Golf GTI, giving it a slight power advantage over the 189 hp of the current Polo GTI and exactly the same as the new Ford Fiesta ST with its smaller 1.5-liter unit. This engine will presumably be updated to comply with current emissions regulations.
With the added grunt, the new Polo GTI may be capable of accelerating from 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in under 6 seconds.
Beyond its engine, VW’s new hot hatch will be underpinned by the MQB-A0 architecture and should also receive a set of adaptive dampers, lowered sports suspension and as per usual, a more aggressive exterior design.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops