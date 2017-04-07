Next-Gen BMW 1-Series Tipped To Join The Lineup Next Year With FWD

One of the cars that reshaped the BMW brand, the 1-Series, is getting ready to be significantly overhauled for its third generation.
The biggest change will come from the adoption of the UKL platform, which will make it wave goodbye to rear-wheel drive, says AutoExpress.
Used across the MINI range and the latest X1, the architecture has practical advantages, including a longer wheelbase, which together with the layout, will make it more spacious inside for passengers and their luggage.
However, since the UKL is only compatible with four-cylinder engines, expect the hot hatch version of the next 1-Series to drop the straight-six engine and replace it with a turbocharged four-cylinder.
BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system will be adopted on more expensive models, including the range-topper, and this will place it in the same league as the Mercedes-AMG A4, Ford Focus RS, and Volkswagen Golf R.
Other engines expected to make their way into the compact car should be sourced from the BMW X1 and MINIs, and include the 1.5-liter 3-cylinder diesel, a 3-cylinder petrol, and the usual 2.0-liter units that are believed to be badged as the 120i and 120d.
BMW is also cooking an electrified version of the next generation 1-Series, which is said to use a tuned version of the plug-in hybrid powertrain that is used in the MINI Countryman Cooper S E, meaning a 1.5-liter turbo unit and a small electric motor.
Whereas the hatch will be significantly changed under the skin, on the outside, it will carry a toned down design that should make it sleeker over its predecessor, with a front end inspired by the new 5-Series.