Next-Gen Lexus ES To Replace Outgoing GS?

According to a new report, the current Lexus GS could effectively be replaced by a new-generation ES set to arrive next year.
Russian publication Auto Review claims that Lexus executives have decided to ditch the GS and update the ES to serve as its sole full-size, premium sedan. This is apparently being done because the next ES will continue to be based around the cheaper front-wheel drive architecture of the Camry. By comparison, the GS has rear-wheel drive underpinnings.
Although no official sources have confirmed or deny the reports, they do have some logic considering the similarities in size between the current GS and ES, making it plausible for the two to be brought together for a single new model. However, it is possible that Lexus may only be considering merging the ES and GS into one model in Russia while retaining the two models elsewhere.
In mid-March, Japanese reports insinuated that the current GS will be ditched as the new LS may step on its heels.