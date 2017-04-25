Next Mercedes-AMG A45 Will Definitely Have Over 400 HP

Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has confirmed that the next-generation A45 will have over 400 hp.
In recent years, AMG has been trading blows with Audi Sport to see who can create the craziest hot hatch, an accolade Audi currently holds with the 395 hp RS3 Sportback. Speaking to Car Advice, Moers said the new A45 will have to churn out at least 400 hp from its all-new 2.0-liter engine.
“The new 2.0-litre will be an all-new engine. Yes, an electric turbine is something we have a close link to, but maybe not in that first version.
“Yeah, we have to be over 300kW (402 hp), too, we know that. You have to be at a certain level,” Moers said.
The new A45 is unlikely to arrive before 2019 but Moers admitted that the German performance division of Mercedes can’t give an advantage to its competitors.
“We don’t want to give a tip or an advantage to our competitors, but we do need to be over 300kW – that’s the new standard.”
Beyond its more powerful range-topping model, the next-generation A-Class will receive an all-new exterior design inspired by the recent Concept A unveiled in Shanghai. Spy shots have also revealed the new A-Class will get two large digital displays similar to those found on the S-Class and E-Class.