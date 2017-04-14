Next Mercedes SL To Be Developed By AMG, Could Be a 2+2

The Mercedes SL has lost some of its luster, no thanks to the introduction of newer models such as the AMG GT Roadster and the S-Class Convertible.
In order to keep the car relevant, Mercedes is reportedly going back to the drawing board and rethinking the luxurious roadster. According to Autocar, AMG has been put in charge of developing the next-generation SL to give it a “more sporting character” than the current model.
Little is known about the model, but Mercedes-AMG CEO Tobias Moers told the publication a 2+2 seating layout "would make sense" as it would be more spacious than the current two-seater, while being more sportier than the C-, E- and S-Class Cabrios. Rumors also suggest the car could eschew the retractable hardtop for a more conventional canvas roof.
The model is rumored to ride on the MSA platform which reportedly borrows some elements of the MRA platform. The new platform will be scalable and is slated to become the backbone of the next-generation SLC as well.
Engine options remain unconfirmed but the magazine is reporting entry-level variants will have a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder with outputs of 365 hp (370 PS) and 435 hp (441 PS). Buyers looking for something more powerful can look forward to a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that develops approximately 455 hp (461 PS). If that's not enough, we can expect the usual AMG variants including an SL 63 AMG with around 603 hp (611 PS) and an SL 65 AMG churning out 621 hp (630 PS).
There's no word on when the model will arrive but speculation suggests the car is still a couple of years away from showrooms.