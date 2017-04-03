Next Suzuki Swift Sport Could Weigh As Little As 870Kg

While the current Suzuki Swift Sport isn’t exactly overweight at 1,045 kg (2,304 lbs), its successor is believed to be even lighter.
Speaking to an insider earlier this month, CarThrottle says that the potent model could drop as much as 175 kg (386 lbs), which means that it could tip the scales as low as 870 kg (1,918 lbs).
Combined with the 1.4-liter petrol engine that powers the Vitara S, producing 138 HP and 220 Nm (162 lb-ft) of torque, this recipe would allow the next Swift Sport to deliver a power-to-weight ratio of 159 hp/ton, thus beating more established vehicles, such as the Toyota 86.
The new Vitara S needs 10.2 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph), but thanks to its extensive diet, the upcoming Swift Sport is expected to do it in less than 9 seconds. Top speed should also increase over the SUV's 200 km/h (124 mph).
Based on the same underpinnings as the latest Swift that debuted in Geneva last month, the new Swift Sport will look more aggressively, with larger air intakes in the front bumper, flared wheel arches, a small roof-mounted spoiler, and twin exhaust pipes.
While nothing is official yet, it could debut before the end of the year.
Note: New-gen Suzuki Swift pictured