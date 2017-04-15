Nicky Grist Reminds Us Why Colin McRae Had Balls Of Steel

Nicky Grist, Colin McRae’s co-driver and a rally legend himself, shares one of his greatest Colin McRae anecdotes.
Rally drivers are generally considered the nut jobs of the motorsport universe but when it comes to who was the true fearless king of them all, Colin McRae is the only name that comes to mind.
The late Scottish rally superstar quickly became a fan favorite for his balls-out driving style, often bringing his cars to the finish line in a different shape than the one they started with.
Nicky Grist’s story is about the 2001 Acropolis Rally, one of the toughest rounds of the championship along with the Safari Rally, and portrays perfectly Colin McRae’s famous attitude behind the wheel.
